March 17 EVRY ASA :

* New financing secured

* Has resolved to enter into new financing deal with a syndicate of banks

* New financing consists of various tranches in an aggregate frame of 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($662.49 million), with maturity profiles of six and seven years

* New financing ensures that EVRY achieves financial headroom at market rates with initial margins in range of 4 - 5 pct, with possibility for reduction given company performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3020 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)