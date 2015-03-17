UPDATE 3-H&M invests in supply chain as fashion rivalry intensifies
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
March 17 Emirates National Oil Company Ltd (ENOC) LLC:
* Statement re possible offer
* Notes earlier Dragon Oil announcement
* Confirms that it made an approach for Dragon Oil on 15 March 2015
* Approach reflects a premium to closing share price of 5.09 stg as of 13 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
(Updates with official prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 30 Copper and other base metals drifted lower on Thursday as speculators took profits ahead of fresh economic data from top metals consumer China. "I think it's a bit of drift going on and some speculative money coming out of the market," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics. Investors were waiting for Chinese manufacturing and PMI data due on Friday and Saturday. Prices w