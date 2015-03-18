BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical says trading in company's shares will be suspended from 3 april 2017
* Trading in company's shares will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017
March 18 Lifewatch AG :
* Achieves turnaround in 2014: turnover increased by 8.1 pct with positive operating results
* Realized a turnover of $98.47 million for business year 2014, 8.1 pct more than in previous year
* EBIT for second semester amounted to $4.43 million following negative result in first six months of $4.13 million
* EBIT for business year 2014 amounted to $0.30 million (2013: $-2.089 million)
* H2 EBITDA of $7.47 million more than offset negative first half year numbers
* FY net loss of $2.73 million (2013: net profit $2.92 million)
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million