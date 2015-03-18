March 18 secunet Security Networks AG :

* FY revenue grew by 18.3 million euros or 29 percent, from 63.9 million euros in previous year to 82.2 million euros ($87 million)

* FY EBIT up by 79 percent or 2.9 million euros compared to previous year, rising from 3.7 million euros to 6.6 million euros

* Will recommend that a dividend of 0.27 euros be paid out for each no-par value share that is entitled to dividend (previous year: 0.15 euros)

* Is expecting revenues and EBIT for 2015 financial year to remain at around same level as for previous year

* Order book is 37.5 million euros at end of 2014 and has therefore decreased by 7 percent compared to amount of 40.3 million euros as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)