March 18 Smiths Group Plc
* H1 revenue rose 1 percent to 1.42 billion stg
* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 13 penceper share
* Revenue grew 1 pct, or 9 mln stg, on an underlying basis
to 1,416 mln stg
* Headline operating profit saw an underlying reduction of 3
pct (7 mln stg) to 232 mln stg
* On a reported basis, headline operating profit fell 13 mln
stg (5 pct) including adverse foreign exchange translation of 6
mln stg
* Expect to deliver improved underlying performance in
second half
* John Crane is expected to see slight easing in trading as
upstream customers adjust expenditure to lower oil price and as
some OE projects may be deferred
* John Crane's underlying revenue grew 1 pct against a
backdrop of more difficult market conditions in some parts of
energy segment
