March 18 Smiths Group Plc

* H1 revenue rose 1 percent to 1.42 billion stg

* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 13 penceper share

* Revenue grew 1 pct, or 9 mln stg, on an underlying basis to 1,416 mln stg

* Headline operating profit saw an underlying reduction of 3 pct (7 mln stg) to 232 mln stg

* On a reported basis, headline operating profit fell 13 mln stg (5 pct) including adverse foreign exchange translation of 6 mln stg

* Expect to deliver improved underlying performance in second half

* John Crane is expected to see slight easing in trading as upstream customers adjust expenditure to lower oil price and as some OE projects may be deferred

* John Crane's underlying revenue grew 1 pct against a backdrop of more difficult market conditions in some parts of energy segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: