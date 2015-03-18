March 18 Phoenix Group Holdings
* Final dividend 26.7 penceper share
* Total dividend 53.4 penceper share
* FY market consistent embedded value ('MCEV') increased to
2,647 mln stg as at Dec 31, 2014 (2013 : 2,378 mln stg)
* FY operating companies' cash generation of 567 mln stg
(2013: 817 mln stg), above top end of 500 - 550 mln stg target
range
* Full year cash generation of 957 mln stg
* On track to formally apply for regulatory approval of its
internal model in June 2015, re transition to Solvency II
* Phoenix group sees being "well capitalised" for Solvency
II ; sees capital position for Solvency II in excess of current
PLHL ICA surplus, subject to regulatory approval
* Cash generation target range is 200 - 250 mln stg due to
retention of capital in life companies in short term
