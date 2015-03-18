March 18 Nram Plc
* Strategic review of options
* UK Asset Resolution Ltd, appointed Credit Suisse to
conduct a strategic review of options to accelerate repayment of
government loans whilst ensuring stability and continuity of
service to customers.
* Review concluded that there is positive investor interest
in assets of both Nram and Bradford & Bingley Plc
* Review concluded that there is positive investor interest
separately in mortgage servicing capabilities of UKAR which are
provided to group by B&B
* Board has determined that over coming weeks it will move
to a second stage and seek expressions of interest in respect of
divestments
* This will include options around Granite, a securitisation
vehicle originally established by Northern Rock in 2001
* In parallel, UKAR will explore potential options for
divestment of group's mortgage servicing activities which are
provided by B&B
