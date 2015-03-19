March 19 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Proposed dividend of 0.50 euros

* FY revenue up by 1.3 percent from 528.6 million euros to 535.3 million euros ($577 million)

* FY EBIT amounted to 26.2 million euros (previous year: 28.9 million euros)

* Net profit for year amounted to 14.1 million euros(previous year: 18.6 million euros)

* In subsequent years, EBITDA is expected to increase in relation to revenue

* Expects EBITDA to stagnate at best at already high level, and to possibly decline slightly in 2015

* Possible to generate a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenue in 2015