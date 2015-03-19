UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp workers oppose restructuring without merger clarity
* European steel business currently profitable (Adds comment on Port Talbot, details on steel business)
March 19 Seb Ab
* SEB divests its German real estate investment management business
* SEB says has agreed to sell unit to Savills plc for a consideration of up to eur 21.5 million in cash
* SEB says transaction has insignificant impact on seb's profit and capital ratios, subject to any goodwill allocation Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
ULAANBAATAR, April 5 Mongolia's Stock Exchange warned it may be cut from the watchlist of candidates for the FTSE Russell frontier markets index unless it meets regulatory standards by August.
ESSEN, Germany, April 5 Thyssenkrupp's works council chief said on Wednesday he would oppose any further restructuring of the German industrial group's European steel business until there was clarity over a possible merger with Tata Steel Europe.