BRIEF-Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex Inc
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Cxense ASA :
* Announced signing of a new contract with New York-based investment research and analytics company Market Realist
* Market Realist will use Cxense Data Management Platform (DMP) and Cxense Insight products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sempra energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: