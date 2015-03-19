March 19 Highlight Communications AG :

* FY 2014 consolidated sales rose by 6.8 percent to 412.6 million Swiss francs ($416.2 million)

* FY 2014 EBIT improved by 56.8 percent from 18.5 million francs to 29.0 million francs

* FY 2014 net profit for period rose by 75.7 percent from 10.3 million francs to 18.1 million francs

* Sees FY 2015 consolidated net profit for period attributable to shareholders of between 14 million francs and 16 million francs expected

* Sees FY 2015 sales of 310 million francs to 330 million francs

* Will propose distribution of a dividend of 0.17 francs per entitled share for fiscal year 2014

