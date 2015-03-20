UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
March 20 JKX Oil & Gas Plc :
* FY revenue fell 19 percent to $146.2 million
* Operating profit before exceptionals: $11.6m (2013: $9.2m)
* Capital expenditure: $42.3m (2013: $64.4m)
* Encouraged by lifting of restrictions on gas sales to industrial customers in Ukraine, we expect performance of both our Ukrainian and Russian subsidiaries to remain under pressure for 2015: CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.