BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate makes new acquisition in Michigan
* Monmouth Real Estate announces new acquisition in the Grand Rapids, Michigan MSA
March 20 Tsb Banking Group Plc
* Offer for tsb banking group plc
* Sabadell has agreed to acquire a 9.99 per cent. Interest in tsb from lloyds bank plc
* Lloyds has entered into an irrevocable undertaking to accept offer in respect of its entire remaining 40.01 per cen
* Tsb shareholders will receive 340 pence per share in cash for each tsb share
* Offer values entire issued share capital of tsb at approximately £1.7 billion
* Offer implies a price to book value multiple of 1.0 times.
* Paul pester and darren pope of tsb have agreed to continue in their current roles.
* Paul pester will also join management executive committee of sabadell group
* Will samuel has agreed to remain as independent chairman of tsb
* Board of tsb would include three directors to be appointed by sabadell and three independent non-executive directors.
* Lloyds will provide £450 million in support to deliver migration of it transitional services
* Tsb directors intend unanimously to recommend that tsb shareholders accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.