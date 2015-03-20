March 20 Westgrund AG :
* Announces highest revenues and best results in the
company's history
* FY revenues which nearly completely consist of rental
revenues will reach 35.9 million euros ($38.3 million) and thus
nearly double compared to previous year according to preliminary
data
* FY earnings before taxes (71.6 million euros) and
consolidated net result (59.8 million euros) are both expected
to more than triple in comparison to previous year
* FY funds from operations without gains from sale of
properties (FFO I) are expected to reach 5.6 million euros and
thus more than quadruple in comparison to previous year
($1 = 0.9369 euros)
