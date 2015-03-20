March 20 All for One Steeb AG :

* Planning an equity acquisition to expand technology consulting for large corporations operating their own data centers

* Total purchase price for majority interest is approximately 2 million euros and is to be paid in cash

* Have reached an agreement about key elements pertaining to All for One Steeb AG's incremental acquisition of a 74.9 pct equity interest in newly-established Grandconsult Dexina GmbH

* After share acquisition will transfer its grandconsult technology and management consulting operations to Grandconsult Dexina GmbH