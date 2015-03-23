UPDATE 3-H&M invests in supply chain as fashion rivalry intensifies
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
March 23 Optimal Payments Plc
* FY revenue rose 44 percent to 365 million usd
* FY revenues up 44 pct to $365 mln (2013: $253.4 mln)
* FY EBITDA up 65 pct to $86.1 mln (2013: $52.2 mln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
LONDON, March 30 Online retailer AO World raised 50 million pounds ($62 million) on Thursday to underpin its balance sheet as it navigates an uncertain outlook in Britain, its biggest market, and the impact of the lower pound on supplier prices.