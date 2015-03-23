March 23 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
* Intention to sell part of citizens financial group
* A further 17.25 million shares will be made available by
RBSG under a 30 day over-allotment option
* Offering is expected to comprise 115 million shares of
citizens' common stock, equivalent to 21 pct of CFG's common
stock excluding an over-allotment option
* If over-allotment option is exercised in full, RBSG's
remaining stake would be 252.5 million shares or 46.1 pct of
CFG's common stock
* Morgan Stanley and Goldman, Sachs & Co. Are acting as
global coordinators and joint book-running managers and JP
Morgan and citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers
for this offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: