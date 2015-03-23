UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Geratherm Medical AG :
* FY 2014 sales up by 11.2 pct to 18.7 million euros ($20.36 million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA up by 98.1 pct to 3.171 million euros; EBITDA margin 16.9 pct (2013: 9.5 pct)
* FY 2014 EBIT up by 204.4 pct to 2.415 million euros; EBIT margin 12.9 pct (2013: 4.7 pct)
* FY 2014 profit from ordinary activities: up by 75.2 pct to 2.251 million euros
* FY 2014 profit attributable to shareholders up by 26.1 pct to 1.682 million euros
* Proposed dividend for FY 2014: 0.25 euros per share (2013: 0.24 euros)
* Positive development is expected to continue in 2015
* In Q1 2015, company anticipates significant double-digit growth in both sales and earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.