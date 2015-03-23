March 23 Geratherm Medical AG :

* FY 2014 sales up by 11.2 pct to 18.7 million euros ($20.36 million)

* FY 2014 EBITDA up by 98.1 pct to 3.171 million euros; EBITDA margin 16.9 pct (2013: 9.5 pct)

* FY 2014 EBIT up by 204.4 pct to 2.415 million euros; EBIT margin 12.9 pct (2013: 4.7 pct)

* FY 2014 profit from ordinary activities: up by 75.2 pct to 2.251 million euros

* FY 2014 profit attributable to shareholders up by 26.1 pct to 1.682 million euros

* Proposed dividend for FY 2014: 0.25 euros per share (2013: 0.24 euros)

* Positive development is expected to continue in 2015

* In Q1 2015, company anticipates significant double-digit growth in both sales and earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)