March 23 Bancorp Wealth Management New Zealand Ltd :

* Consolidated revenues of rounded NZ$ 13.83 million (8.91 million euros, $9.72 million) in first six months of current financial year 2014/2015 (prev. year: NZ$ 10.61 million, 6.84 million euros)

* H1 results amounted to NZ$ 1.77 million (1.14 million euros) (prev. year: NZ$ 1.81 million; 1.16 million euros)

* H1 EPS increased to NZ$ 0.22 (0.14 euros) (prev. year: NZ$ 0.18, 0.12 euros)

* Expects to be on target for year end result similar to that of 2014