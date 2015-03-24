March 24 Basler AG :

* Expects 2015 sales of 81 - 84 million euros ($88.52 - $91.80 million) and pre-tax return rate of 9 - 10 pct

* Will propose to this year's shareholders' meeting distribution of a dividend of 0.70 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)