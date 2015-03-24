March 24 Nexus AG :

* Increased its sales by 9.4 percent to 80.147 million euros ($87.5 million); (previous year: 73.263 million euros) in 2014

* FY 2014 operating result before taxes increased by 23.1 percent to 8.243 million euros (previous year: 6.698 million euros)

* Will propose to pay a dividend of 0.13 euros per share