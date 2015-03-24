March 24 Faroe Petroleum Plc

* FY revenue 129.2 million stg versus 129.4 million stg year ago

* FY pretax loss 165.8 million stg versus 10 million stg profit year ago

* FY average economic production at 9,106 boepd (2013: 6,059 boepd)

* FY reserves increased by 13% with closing reserves at 30.6 mmboe

* FY contingent resources increased by 49% to 109 mmboe

* FY revenue £129.2 million and ebitdax £59.1 million

* FY loss after tax £55.0 million after pre-tax impairment charges of £38.5 million and exploration write-offs of £131.7 million

* 2015 exploration and appraisal capex is estimated to be approximately £100 million pre-tax

* Production guidance for 2015 of 8,000-10,000 boepd