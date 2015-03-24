March 24 Biotest AG :

* FY profit after tax 19.2 million euros ($21.07 million) versus 32 million euros year ago

* Sales of 582.0 million euros in FY 2014, this amounts to a significant increase of 16.2 pct compared to previous year

* FY 2014 EBIT 53.4 million euros, 0.7 pct below previous year's amount of 53.8 million euros

* Share split with relation of 1:3 to be proposed at AGM on May 7

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT in range of 50 million euros

* Will propose a capital increase from capital funds and a share split with relation of one to three by means of a reclassification of share capital to its annual general meeting on May 7