March 24 Biotest AG :
* FY profit after tax 19.2 million euros ($21.07 million)
versus 32 million euros year ago
* Sales of 582.0 million euros in FY 2014, this amounts to a
significant increase of 16.2 pct compared to previous year
* FY 2014 EBIT 53.4 million euros, 0.7 pct below previous
year's amount of 53.8 million euros
* Share split with relation of 1:3 to be proposed at AGM on
May 7
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT in range of 50 million euros
* Will propose a capital increase from capital funds and a
share split with relation of one to three by means of a
reclassification of share capital to its annual general meeting
on May 7
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)