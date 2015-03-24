March 24 Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Capital increase of up to 7,901,847 new shares to finance further growth

* Capital increase of company's nominal share capital from 79,018,487 euros ($86.29 million) by up to 7,901,847 euros to up to 86,920,334 euros

* New shares will be issued under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights

* New shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and abroad in a private placement by way of an accelerated book building process

* Will propose a dividend of 0.50 euros for FY 2014

* Dividend for existing shares as well as for new shares is fully covered by company's FFO 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)