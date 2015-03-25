March 25 Mologen AG :
* Said on Tuesday it resolved capital increase from
authorized capital of up to 5,657,875 shares
* Share capital was increased from 16,973,626 euros ($18.55
million) by up to 5,657,875 euros to up to 22,631,501 euros
against contribution in cash through the issue of up to
5,657,875 new ordinary bearer shares with a notional value of
1.00 euros per share
* Intends to use the net proceeds from this offering
primarily to strengthen its equity capital base and, in
particular, to further develop the product candidate MGN1703
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
