March 25 Stroeer Media SE :

* Says full year operating EBITDA rises by 25 percent to 148.1 million euros ($162 million)

* Full year revenue rises by 16 percent to 721.1 million euros

* Sees further increase of operational EBITDA in 2015 up to 20 percent expected

* Sees full year 2015 organic growth in mid single-digit range