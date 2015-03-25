BRIEF-Infomart says change of top shareholder
* Says its top shareholder, president Shigeyuki Furuno is holding no stake in the co, down from 14.9 percent, along with death
March 25 Stroeer Media SE :
* Says full year operating EBITDA rises by 25 percent to 148.1 million euros ($162 million)
* Full year revenue rises by 16 percent to 721.1 million euros
* Sees further increase of operational EBITDA in 2015 up to 20 percent expected
* Sees full year 2015 organic growth in mid single-digit range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its top shareholder, president Shigeyuki Furuno is holding no stake in the co, down from 14.9 percent, along with death
* Firm will recover parts, rare metals from Note 7 phones (Adds detail of S8 launch in paragraph 5)