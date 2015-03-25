(Changes cash consumption outlook in brief story to a range of 9.5 million - 10.5 million euros (not 9.5 million - 0.5 million euros))

March 25 Epigenomics AG :

* Epi proColon approved for commercialization in China

* FY 2014 total revenue amounted to 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) (2013: 1.6 million euros)

* FY 2014 operating loss (EBIT) widened to 8.4 million euros (2013: 7.3 million euros)

* Liquidity at year-end 2014 was 7.5 million euros (Dec 31, 2013: 8.0 million euros)

* FDA's approval decision for Epi proColon in United States remains a key target for company in 2015

* Expects revenue in 2015 to be in range of 3.0 - 4.0 million euros with bulk of this in second half of year

* 2015 EBIT is expected to be at a lower level than in 2014 at a loss 10.0 - loss 11.0 million euros

* For 2015 expects an increase in cash consumption compared to 2014 to a range between 9.5 - 10.5 million euros

* For 2016 and years to come, cash utilization is expected to decrease in line with revenue growth