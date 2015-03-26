March 26 Wilex AG :

* Announces financial figures for the 2014 financial year and reports on course of business

* FY generated sales revenue and other income totaling 5.0 million euros ($5.49 million) (previous year: 19.1 million euros)

* FY net loss for year was 5.7 million euros (previous year: net loss 5.0 million euros)

* Posted sales revenue of 3.6 million euros in FY 2014, down 73 percent from previous year (13.3 million euros)

* Showed FY 2014 operating loss of 5.6 million euros (previous year: loss of 5.0 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 revenue and other income between 4.0 million euros and 6.0 million euros (2014: 5.0 million euros )

* EBIT in 2015 financial year is expected to be between -2.0 million euros and -5.0 million euros (2014: -5.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)