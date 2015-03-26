March 26 Wilex AG :
* Announces financial figures for the 2014 financial year
and reports on course of business
* FY generated sales revenue and other income totaling 5.0
million euros ($5.49 million) (previous year: 19.1 million
euros)
* FY net loss for year was 5.7 million euros (previous year:
net loss 5.0 million euros)
* Posted sales revenue of 3.6 million euros in FY 2014, down
73 percent from previous year (13.3 million euros)
* Showed FY 2014 operating loss of 5.6 million euros
(previous year: loss of 5.0 million euros)
* Sees FY 2015 revenue and other income between 4.0 million
euros and 6.0 million euros (2014: 5.0 million euros )
* EBIT in 2015 financial year is expected to be between -2.0
million euros and -5.0 million euros (2014: -5.6 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9110 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)