March 26 Design Hotels AG :

* FY revenue increases by almost 11 percent to 15.2 million euros ($17 million)

* FY EBITDA increases by 20 percent to 1.7 million euros

* EBIT reached 1.402 million euros (2013: 1.182 mln euros) in 2014; FY net profit came in at 1.418 million euros

* CEO: "For the year 2015, we expect an increase in revenue and operating profit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)