UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 26 Design Hotels AG :
* FY revenue increases by almost 11 percent to 15.2 million euros ($17 million)
* FY EBITDA increases by 20 percent to 1.7 million euros
* EBIT reached 1.402 million euros (2013: 1.182 mln euros) in 2014; FY net profit came in at 1.418 million euros
* CEO: "For the year 2015, we expect an increase in revenue and operating profit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources