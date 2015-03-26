March 26 InVision AG :

* FY earnings per share increase by 173 percent, board to propose 1 euro dividend per share

* FY 2014 total revenues were at 13.409 million euros and remained on almost same level of previous year (2013: 13.557 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 4.124 million euros, thereby improving its operating result by 135 percent (2013: 1.754 million euros)

* FY 2014 consolidated group result improved by 171 percent to 4.203 million euros (2013: 1.552 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 continued increase in subscription revenues, a continued decrease in project revenues and an ebit margin of between 20 and 30 percent

* Will propose to pay an amount of 1.00 euro per dividend-bearing share from distributable profit of invision ag for very first time and to carry forward remaining amount to new account