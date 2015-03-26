March 26 USU Software AG :

* Publishes final figures for 2014 - dividend expected to increase to 0.30 euros per share

* FY consolidated sales increase by 5.8 pct to 58.93 million euros ($65.02 million)

* FY consolidated net profit rises by 42.9 pct to 5.51 million euros

* 2014 dividend expected to jump by 20 pct to 0.30 euros per share

* FY adjusted EBIT gains 43.1 pct to 7.28 million euros

* Anticipates that positive growth trend will successfully continue in fiscal year 2015

* Expects to expand group sales revenue in fiscal year 2015 to 64 million euros - 68 million euros and at same time considerably increase adjusted EBIT to 8 million euros - 9.5 million euros

* Continues to expect successful implementation of its medium-term planning of sales of more than 100 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin in excess of 15 pct by 2017

