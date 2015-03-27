March 27 3U Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 sales 49.24 million euros ($53.36 million) vs 39.71 million euros year ago

* Said FY 2014 consolidated loss 3.24 million euros vs loss 4.12 million euros year ago

* Said it expects for FY 2015 consolidated sales of between 54 million to 58 million euros, an EBITDA of 4.0 million to 6.0 million euros and earnings of between -1.0 million and 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)