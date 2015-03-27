March 27 Sinnerschrader AG :

* Will not be able to meet its guidance for entire year 2014/2015

* For Q2 2014/2015, quarterly revenues fell short of level reached in previous year's quarter and operating earnings (EBITA) came out slightly negativ

* Based on current information FY revenues and operating earnings will come out slightly below previous year's levels