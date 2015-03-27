March 27 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Disposal of private banking and wealth businesses

* Sale includes relationships managed from Switzerland, Monaco, UAE, Qatar, Singapore and Hong Kong

* RBS anticipates receiving a premium

* Assets under management were approximately CHF 32 bln and total risk weighted assets were CHF 2 bln as at Dec 31

* Resulting capital benefit to co expected to be modest after writing off goodwill related to business and taking into account anticipated exit, restructuring costs

* Price paid will be determined in part by assets under management on closing. RBS anticipates receiving a premium.

* Expected charge in Q1 results about about 200 million stg, primarily relating to goodwill write off

* To sell its internationally managed private banking and wealth management business to Union Bancaire Privée UBP SA