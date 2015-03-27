March 27 Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Birdstep appoints new acting Chief Financial Officer

* Says Hassan Tabrizi joined company as a consultant and acting CFO in Sophie Rabenius' absence

* Says company's current COO Fredrik Johansson has agreed to assume role as acting CFO, effective May 1

* Fredrik Johansson replaces Hassan Tabrizi as CFO