March 30 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* FY 2014 revenues are expected to grow by 10-15 pct compared to FY 2013

* FY 2014 net profit attributable to owners of parent company is also expected to substantially increase to be within range of 37 million to 42 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)