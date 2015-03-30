UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Grammer AG :
* Dividend up 15 percent to 0.75 euros per share
* FY net profit rose 14 percent to 33.6 million euros ($36.50 million)
* FY revenue rose 8 percent to 1.37 billion euros
* FY 2014 EBIT of 57.0 million euros (2013: 58.0 million euros)
* Forecast for 2015: revenue of more than 1.4 billion euros; EBIT on previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.