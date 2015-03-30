March 30 Adesso AG :

* Will propose a 19 pct higher dividend of 0.25 euros per share

* Further increases in sales and earnings are targeted in 2015

* FY 2014 operating result (EBITDA) 9.8 million euros ($10.6 million); up 26 pct year on year and consolidated earnings 4.0 million euros; up 32 pct year on year

* For 2015, adesso targets organic growth of between 6 pct and 9 pct to 166 million euros to 171 million euros

* FY 2015 operating result (EBITDA) is expected to amount to 9.8 million euros to 10.5 million euros combined with sales growth

* Opportunities for acquisitions will continue to be screened and evaluated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9230 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)