BRIEF-Medigus announces $7.5 million public offering
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50
March 31 Mologen AG :
* Announced on Monday fixing of subscription price for capital increase against contributions in cash with indirect subscription rights for existing shareholders at 5.00 euros ($5) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 12,200 shares of common stock of Opko Health Inc as of March 23 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuWxwX) Further company coverage: