BRIEF-United Bank of India approves QIP issue price of 23.22 rupees per share
* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 23.22 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nYzb0e Further company coverage:
March 31 EEII AG :
* Publishes annual results per Dec. 31, 2014
* FY net loss of 2.3 million Swiss francs ($2.37 million) (2013: net loss of 2.4 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 23.22 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nYzb0e Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 0.24 yuan(pre-tax)/share to shareholders for FY 2016