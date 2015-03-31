March 31 Nemetschek Ag

* news: nemetschek group plans further strong revenue and earnings growth after record year 2014

* Fy revenue rose 17.5 percent to 218.5 million eur

* Dividend 1.60 eurper share

* Says bluebeam acquisition will accelerate growth

* Says propose to increase dividend to eur 1.60 per share

* Says for 2015 fiscal year, nemetschek group anticipates an increase in revenue ranging from eur 262 million to eur 269 million

* Says estimates purely organic growth in corridor of 6% to 9% in 2015

* Says an increase in ebitda in target range of eur 62 million to eur 65 million is expected. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)