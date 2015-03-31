March 31 Rib Software Ag

* news: rib software ag (rsta) increases pre-tax operating profit by 52.0% to eur 19.3 million

* Says will propose a dividend of eur 0.16

* Says we predict total sales of between eur 85 million and eur 95 million, as well as an ebitda of between eur 29 million and eur 36 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)