METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 Galliford Try Plc
* Re contract
* Reached agreement with Frasers Property on next phases of riverside quarter residential development in Wandsworth
* Frasers has appointed Galliford Try to construct next three phases of Wandsworth project, worth 69 million stg in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.