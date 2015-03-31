March 31 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* FY revenue climbs 30 pct to 30.5 million euros ($32.88 million)

* FY EBIT improves to a profit of 1.4 million euros from a loss of 2.7 million euros previous year

* FY net income amounts to 1.0 million euros, with a net margin of 3.4 pct

* Order backlog at Dec. 31, 2014 of 11.2 million euros versus 10.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* In 2015 expects consolidated revenue between 47 million and 49 million euros with operating EBIT margin of minimum 6 pct

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.13 euro per share (up 63 pct), a distribution ratio of 48 pct