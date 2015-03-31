March 31 Marston's Plc :

* Acquisition

* Reached agreement with Daniel Thwaites Plc to acquire trading operations of Thwaites' beer division

* Total cash consideration is 25.1 mln stg excluding working capital

* Transaction is expected to complete on April 17, 2015

* Have entered into a long-term exclusive agreement to supply all beer, wine, spirits and minerals to thwaites' pub estate

* Expected to be earnings-enhancing in first fy ownership; in current fy estimated contribution to pretax profit will be around £1.5 million