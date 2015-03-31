Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Electronics Line 3000 Ltd :
* Decrease in revenues resulted in net loss in FY 2014
* Revenues decreased to $12.2 million in FY 2014 (2013: $16.5 million)
* FY net loss of $2.2 million (2013: net profit of $2.9 million)
* Stabilization expected in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order