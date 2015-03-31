Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Net Entertainment AB
* NetEnt (Net Entertainment) signs contract with CODERE in Spain
* To deliver casino games to CODERE's online casino in Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order