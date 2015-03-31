BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
March 31 Catlin Group Limited
* Disposal and declaration of dividend
* Has declared a special dividend of 11.7 pence per share to shareholders of record at close of business on 10 April
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.