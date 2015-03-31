Prudential CEO pay drops 30 pct to $8.6 mln in 2016-annual report
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.
March 31 Hunter Resources Plc
* Stmnt re share price movement
* Position remains materially unchanged from update announced on March 19, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Barry Meyers is set to rejoin JPMorgan Chase & Co. from Barclays Plc to take on the role of Managing Director of UK Equity Capital Markets (ECM), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.