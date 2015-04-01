BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
April 1 Elekta Publ Ab
* Elekta signs agreement to acquire assets of Mexican distributor, AEESA
* To acquire the service business as well as personnel of Mexican distributor, Asesores Electrónicos Especializados S.A. de C.V (AEESA)
* The acquisition is expected to add approximately 0.4 percent to Elekta's revenues on an annual basis.
* The transaction is expected to be accretive to Elekta earnings per share (EPS) during Elekta's fiscal year 2015/16.
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year