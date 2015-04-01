April 1 Elekta Publ Ab

* Elekta signs agreement to acquire assets of Mexican distributor, AEESA

* To acquire the service business as well as personnel of Mexican distributor, Asesores Electrónicos Especializados S.A. de C.V (AEESA)

* The acquisition is expected to add approximately 0.4 percent to Elekta's revenues on an annual basis.

* The transaction is expected to be accretive to Elekta earnings per share (EPS) during Elekta's fiscal year 2015/16.